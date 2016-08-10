Australian Larrissa Miller's Olympic dream shattered in an instant. Her response is stunning.

Larrissa Miller was Australia’s one hope in the artistic gymnastics at the Rio Olympic Games. The 24-year-old, who previously competed at the London Olympics, had a near perfect floor routine. Only in the last few seconds, did she stumble, costing her a place in the final. Here she writes about what was going through her mind.

I started gymnastics at the age of five because my big sister did gymnastics. I was fascinated by it, it was fun and I loved nothing more than being in the gym hanging upside down.

Larrissa and her sister, Nicole. Image supplied.

Somewhere along the lines it became a little less fun, super hard and filled with immense stress and pressure. But of course the love was still there, even when I hated it.

Yesterday I competed in my second Olympic Games and it certainly didn't go the way I had hoped; But putting my floor performance aside it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.

I started out well, hitting my bars. I felt confident going into floor and enjoyed every second of being out on the world stage with my coach, John by my side. I was a part of such an amazing mixed group of girls. Then unfortunately, I sat down on my last pass bringing my Olympic campaign to an end.

As soon as I fell on that tumbling pass all I could think of, was the few people who criticised and we're unsupportive of my Olympic selection. I kept wondering what they would be thinking/saying now.

Larrissa with her coach, John. Image supplied.

I was more crushed by that thought than the fact that I had actually fallen. I left absolutely everything out on the competition floor, and yes, I took a risk. A risk I knew I had to take if I had a shot at making finals.

Once I arrived back at the village I was flooded with messages of support on social media and recieved so much love from the entire AUS Olympic Team, My Waverley Family, My Friends, Family and Fans.