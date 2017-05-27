The largest rodent in the world is surprisingly cute.

Alright, sorry, but there’s something I think you need to know.

When I think ‘rodent’ I usually think dirty. I think rats and mice and droppings and those two stupid teeth that hang out of their mouths that are so big they must get in the way from time to time.

That's what I used to think.

But a certain rodent has forever changed my dirty perception of the species.

You see... it's the Capybara.

The capybara is obviously what would come out if you bred a rat with a horse. It's big and square with a long nose like a HORSE, but it's legs are really short, like a rat's.

It also has rat-shaped feet that are approximately gigantic. They make me uncomfortable, but I don't know why.

The capybara's most prominent feature is plainly the number of f***ks it gives: roughly zero.