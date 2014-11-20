Lara Bingle on fitness, fake tan and the secret to getting hair like hers.

Image: Lara with her new best mate (our very own Jacqui.)

When I first found out I was going to chat with Lara Bingle about her new range The Base (by Lara Bingle), I really didn’t know what to expect. There is so much written about her in the media that it’s hard to know what’s real and what’s not.

Honestly, I assumed it would just be a stock-standard interview.

What I got was the exact opposite.

On Tuesday, I walked into an amazing location in Sydney and saw Lara in the middle of the room. She was chatting on the phone (probably to Sammy) and was completely unaware that she was just about to come face-to-face with her future BFF (me).

I was offered goiji water (WTF is that?) and a chili choc brownie (I politely declined on the basis that I was shit scared of breathing, let alone smudging choc brownie all over the white-ness of the furniture.)

When it was my turn to chat to my BFF Lara, I positioned myself on the couch next to her and spent a good minute or so wondering how she managed to look so effortlessly cool draped across it. I, on the other hand, couldn’t work out what to do with my legs (do I cross them and sit at an unnaturally reclined angle, or keep them straight and invade her personal space? I couldn’t decide, I was under pressure)

Given that time was of the essence, I settled half way between the two seating positions and ended up perching on the edge of the couch, crossed legged with half my arse suspended in free air.

Not as cool as Lara.

My impression of Lara is that she is an extremely eloquent and intelligent woman, despite what you may have read about her. She is kind and warm and makes you feel instantly at ease taking to her.

She was also one of my first celebrity interviews so it's safe it say I was a little nervous.

Somehow, by some miraculous sorcery, I managed to move words out of my face hole without a) stumbling too often and b) spitting sushi roll over her white Josh Goot ensemble.

Given this was the launch of her new range The Base (which includes fake tan, gradual tan, LB cream, highlighter and more exciting goodies) I figured I would start by asking her about her beauty routine.

Me: "So Lara, you've really become known for the effortless, natural look [shit... does that sound like I'm saying she makes no effort? Shit... keep going... shit...you're in too deep now]

Give the rest of us some peace of mind and tell me, do you actually wake up like this?"