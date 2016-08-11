Lara Bingle offers up a rare glimpse of her growing baby bump.

She’s known for staying mum (geddit?) on her pregnancy, but Aussie model Lara Worthington has given her followers a rare glimpse at her growing baby bump.

Sharing the snap on Instagram with her 483,000 fans, Lara posted a close-up selfie of baby number two.

#almostthere #babynumber2 A photo posted by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Aug 10, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

“#Almostthere”, she captioned the photo, hinting that she is due sooner than we all expected.

Lara – who is married to actor Sam Worthington, and who is already a proud mum to one-year-old Rocket – is known for staying quiet about her pregnancies, only confirming that she was expecting baby number one after he was born.

