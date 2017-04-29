Confessions of an Australian celebrity stylist.

When Lana Wilkinson was tasked with the job of dressing Neighbours star Mavournee Hazel for last week’s Logies, Wilkinson knew – loud and clear – what she was being asked to do.

Hazel was one of nine people Wilkinson was dressing for the night. Think big names, too. People like Georgia Love, Scherri-Lee Biggs and Rebecca Harding had the paws, and intricate involvement, of the celebrity stylist all over them.

So when it came to Hazel, Wilkinson’s job was far more than the “bags and shoes girl”. After all, and by her own admission, that is one of the greatest misconceptions about her job. Instead, Wilkinson knew that because Hazel is an actor, people would struggle to see her as anything more than her character. So how do you, in just one night, change the public perception of the person you’re dressing?

“Actors are often typecast as their characters,” Wilkinson tells Mamamia. “So I always have to ask myself, how do you elevate and change that? She’s a bit of a tomboy and school girl in Neighbours, so my job is working out how to change that perception.”

If it sounds frivolous, consider this: Someone like Georgia Love has an entire career in the media ahead of her now that her reality television days are behind her. Wilkinson needs to get people to stand up, take notice, and consider Love outside her reality TV role. In this case, it meant giving Love a more edgy look, and one without the glittery ball gowns characteristic of her Bachelorette days. What better stage than TV’s night of nights to do that?