Want to kick-start your side hustle? Lady Startup is offering an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scholarship.

When it comes to kick-starting your business or side hustle, turning an idea into your dream gig is easier said than done.

That's where Lady Startup comes in.

Lady Startup is currently offering a scholarship to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women launch their businesses the right way, the first time.

The Activation Plan is designed to take women from zero to launch during a six-week course.

Sounds pretty good, right?

Applications for the scholarship are currently open now, so you better get in quick. It closes midnight AEST Tuesday, July 27 2021.

So how do you apply? Just visit the link here and submit your application. Yep, it's that simple.

When does the course start? The six-week course kicks off on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

And in case you were wondering about other businesses who've signed up, here are just a few graduates who have previously completed the Activation Plan course through the scholarship program.

The Grounded Rebel

Bindigenous designs