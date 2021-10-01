Want to boost your business? Lady Startup is offering an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scholarship.

Are you ready to put a rocket up your business?

Meet Lady Startup's newest three-week course: The Rocket Plan.

Lady Startup is currently offering a scholarship to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in levelling up their businesses.

The Rocket Plan is an online course to help any type of business pivot towards digital products and grow an online presence to maximise revenue.

Whether you have a product or service business, you’ll learn how to future proof your business and get organised for the next 12 months of business.

This scholarship has been designed to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women grow their businesses and side-hustles.

So how do you apply? Just visit the link here and submit your application. Yep, it's that simple. Be quick though as applications close Sunday, October 10 at midnight AEST.

When does the course start? The six-week course kicks off on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

And in case you were wondering about other businesses who have signed up, here are just a few graduates who have completed our past Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scholarships.

