Lady Gaga opens up about her relationship in her most heart-wrenching post yet.

Lady Gaga has opened up about her relationship with fiancé Taylor Kinney in an emotional Instagram post after reports emerged the pair had split.

The 30-year-old singer shared an image of the two walking arm-in-arm, with a caption that explained she and Kinney “really love each other” but “have been taking a break”.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she wrote.

“We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

Comments have since been pouring in from heartbroken fans pledging their support.

“My heart breaks to hear this. You both look so happy and so in love. But all humans have their ups/downs. Life and love is a roller coaster. I hope you both make it thru this stronger than ever,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing you good vibes Gaga, love will prevail,” another said.

The pair have been together for five years.