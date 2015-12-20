"The one thing I don't want to say to my kids these holidays."

You know what I’m looking forward to most these holidays? Nothing. Having nothing I have to do. Having just two weeks where I don’t have to work and my kids don’t have to go to school. I am so tired of feeling rushed all the time, and always hurrying my kids along, and telling them I don’t have time to play.

I never wanted to be that nagging kind of parent. But during term time, it seems to be unavoidable. There’s so much to get through in a day, and kids seem to have a different operating system from adults.

This is me talking in the mornings: “Come on, guys, finish eating your breakfast or you’ll be late! Hurry up! Put on some clean underpants! Oh, bloody hell, today’s library day. Where’s that library book? Come into the bathroom and get your teeth brushed! Put your shoes on! Hurry up, or we’ll be late again and the teacher will give me that look, like, ‘Can’t you even manage to get your kids to school on time?’ I hate it when she gives me that look! Hurry up!”

This is what my kids probably hear: "Blah blah blah underpants blah blah blah."

After school, it's the same. There's always homework, which the kids have to be pushed and prodded into doing.

Then I'm in the kitchen, trying to chop up a few vegetables for dinner and my son comes in, lugging some complicated board game with a thousand tiny pieces behind him. "Mum, can we play this? Now?"