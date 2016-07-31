Offspring's Lachy Hulme has a secret "mission" every time he acts opposite Asher Keddie.

Nina Proudman and Martin Clegg: could we possibly love the Offspring characters more than we already do?

As it turns out, yes we can.

In a new interview Lachy Hulme, who plays Dr Clegg, has shared what really goes on behind his dramatic scenes with co-star Asher Keddie.

“To make Asher laugh while the cameras are rolling is my mission. If I can make Asher lose her s*** in a scene I go home a happy man,” the actor told News.com.au.

“I make notes. I think ‘I might be able to get her on this one [scene] today.'

"Asher and I feed off each other. She gives as good as she gets. She comes in prepped for me, too."