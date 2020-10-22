"I tried La Roche-Posay's new serum to see if it's a sensitive skin saviour."

It's spring! The sun is shining, the wind is blowing a gentle breeze, small birds are singing from the trees, and my skin... is feeling irritated.

For someone who has allergy-prone skin, especially during pollen season, it's really quite laborious and annoying to find something that suits my skin type. Not to mention the memories of once trying a 'sensitive skin' product that left me with a rash for two weeks. Oh boy.

I'm very used to the trials and tribulations of going to beauty stores to collect heinous amounts of samples to see what works best. And then come the questions in my head... Will this product actually work with my skin type? Is there a secret ingredient in here that'll make my skin react and break out? Am I (gasp) making my skin worse?

So, when given the chance to try out La Roche-Posay's new Toleriane Ultra Dermallergo Serum ($55.95), a daily hydrating and soothing serum for sensitive and allergy-prone skin, I was both intrigued and... slightly dubious.

The serum has the claim of being scientifically proven to visibly reduce redness after four weeks of daily use. It also promises instant hydration which lasts for 48 hours** - a nice long time to stay hydrated - and one hour after application, the skin barrier is strengthened. It also has no fragrance, alcohol or preservatives, too.

Let's test it out and see, shall we?

La Roche Posay Toleriane Ultra Dermallergo Serum, come at me. Image: Supplied