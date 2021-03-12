'My baby has very dry skin, like me. Here’s what I did to help.'

Living with very dry skin in Australia, the second driest continent on Earth, is a double whammy.

As a child, my mother would constantly be searching for creams to apply to my skin without causing redness or irritation.

Now I am a mother myself to baby Acacia, and I understand the frustration. My daughter is 18 months old and has inherited my very dry skin. She will often react to so-called baby products and end up more irritated after her nightly bath than before.

So when I was given the opportunity to try the La Roche Posay Lipikar Syndet AP+ Wash Cream, Body Balm and Cleansing Oil, I was looking forward to trying something new.

The La Roche Posay products mentioned are tested on sensitive skin and recommended by dermatologists worldwide.

The Lipikar range is suitable for use on babies through to adults, so both Acacia and myself can use the same products, making it a savey and convenient option for us. The pump bottles are user-friendly too.

During her nightly lukewarm bath, Acacia and I started with the Wash Cream, which as the name implies, has a smooth and creamy texture.

Free of fragrance and soap, only a small amount was required to effectively clean our skin with light foaming action. Normally, foaming products leave my skin feeling tight and itchy and Acacia quite scratchy, but this was soothing with a nice dose of hydration.

We followed up with the Roche Posay Lipikar AP+M Body Balm, boasting ingredients such as Shea Butter and Niacinamide to help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier.

Usually, even the thickest of creams need to work overtime on our skin. However, the Body Balm’s light and non-sticky consistency is a treat to use.

