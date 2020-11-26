ROAD TEST: 'I tried a micro-peeling gel cleanser to see if it actually helps reduce acne.'

There's been a lot of talk about how 2020 has been a full-on year for our skin, what with 'maskne' and all that time we've spent inside buying all the products for our faces online.

That being said, as a 26 year old with oily skin and persistent outbreaks, every year (since I hit puberty) has felt like a 'full-on year' for my skin.

I've had a good, albeit ever-changing routine for a few years now, but the more sophisticated it gets, the more complicated it seems to become.

Throw in lockdown, more time to poke and prod at my skin concerns and a lot more time to browse and buy skincare online and it's gotten…well, a bit out of hand.

Hello pimples, old friends. Image: Supplied.

I constantly find myself in a beauty black hole of mixed messages on how to 'fix' my problem skin. Everything from 'Avoid oil if you're oily, duh!' to 'Lather your face in oil, MORE OIL,' and, 'Exfoliate! Don't over-exfoliate!' Plus a splash of 'Cleanse, cleanse again! But not in the shower! It's too hot in there!' and to be honest, I'm overwhelmed. I'm lazy but I'm anxious to have comfortable, clear skin.

So, the latest thing I've tried is a new cleanser - La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel (RRP $29.95).