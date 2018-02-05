Yes, well, we all love a goddamn celebrity baby name hunt.

ESPECIALLY when it’s a very, very famous baby who we weren’t sure was real until Monday morning. We’ve been waiting nearly half a year for the confirmation of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, let alone the arrival of its physical being, and now we’ve turned into a bunch of FBI-level snoops.

But… it looks like the truth has been under our noses all this time.

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Butterfly Jenner-Scott.

Well… maybe… but hear us out.

You see, Kylie Jenner has come a long way since her phobia of butterflies. In fact in the Life of Kylie, there’s a snippet dedicated to Kylie facing her fear, with friends Victoria and Jordyn, at a butterfly exhibit at the London Zoo.

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” she says to the camera.

“It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies… of all butterflies,” she continues.

“This is how I think of them. Cut their wings off , and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

While she makes a point, her relationship with Travis Scott seemed to gradually change her mind. In May 2017, he makes their relationship Instagram official with a low-fi photo of Kylie getting off a plane and the caption reads, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT.”

BUTTERFLY EFFECT ???????????????????? A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on May 16, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Incidentally this is also the name of one his songs – one that people heavily speculate is about the reality-TV-star-turned-beauty-entrepeneur.

THEN, fast-forward to June 2017 and photos emerge on both their respective Snapchat’s of matching butterfly tattoos… You know, because symbolism.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner got matching butterfly tattoos pic.twitter.com/tLQ7zjYwtI — Rap Hub (@RapHubDaily) June 14, 2017

So thus far, we can see that the two have an appreciation of butterflies, it’s a symbol of their relationship. Now for the final kicker, if you watch Kylie’s birthing video you’ll see that the butterfly makes an appearance, not once, but twice.