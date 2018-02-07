Kylie Jenner's baby girl is barely a week old, and already has a wardrobe worth $88,000.

If there was an Oscars-type ceremony for reality TV, Kylie Jenner and her baby would probably take home every award.

She’d certainly be a shoe-in for the ‘Most Speculated About Pregnancy’ trophy. And the ‘Most Well-Timed Birth Announcement Post’ Award.

And, upon close inspection of the 11-minute video that accompanied the news a mini Kylie had been born on February 1, we’re happy to award the one-week-old the award for ‘Most Lavish Newborn Wardrobe’.

While the video was full of touching moments like 20-year-old Kylie snuggling her baby daddy Travis Scott and a first glimpse of Chicago West, there was also a full 15 seconds of the video dedicated to explicitly showing off Baby Girl Jenner’s wardrobe.

The camera pans through at least SEVEN racks of designer shoes – including a one-of-a-kind pair of Nike sneakers gifted by Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods – along with closets packed full of designer baby clothes in every imaginable shade of pink.

According to a TMZ report back in October - a full four months before Kylie gave birth and before the world was even 100 per cent certain of the baby's impending arrival - Kylie had been stocking up on "high end baby gear" throughout her pregnancy.