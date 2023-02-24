'I have experienced it. Twice.' 5 things we learned from Kylie Jenner's latest profile.

Kylie Jenner has opened up about what it was like dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her two children; five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.

The business mogul and reality star has been in the spotlight since the very first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premiered over 15 years ago.

In a new profile for Vanity Fair, Jenner touched on her complicated feelings surrounding parenting, fame and her family.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the profile.

She doesn't read comments anymore.

Jenner, who has been in the spotlight since she was 10 years old, isn't fazed by fame. While she's the most followed female celebrity in the world, she said it has been "natural" for her. But what hasn't always been so natural for her is seeing, hearing and reading the comments made about her family.

Her new method of dealing with hate online is by not reading the comments anymore. While it's unavoidable, the 26-year-old says her "mirror" is her loved ones.

"I’ve become strong and I’ve realised that I don't have to allow them into my life. Of course, you get reactions and sometimes it is impossible not to get caught up in something that is blatantly false," she said.

"Even in these cases, my mirror is my family, friends, people who love me: they are the only ones who give me back a true image of me, who really know who I am."

Kylie Jenner and her youngest child, Aire Webster. Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner.

Kim is her favourite sister right now.

Jenner, who is one of six siblings, said her opinion often changes on who she feels the most connected with. But for now, Kim Kardashian is definitely her favourite sister.