Kylie Jenner's latest interview paints a more bizarre picture of her life than any TV show.

Kylie Jenner, slowly becoming the world’s most famous human, and most definitely the world’s richest Kardashian, doesn’t quite operate in the same sphere as, well, anyone.

The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul has never known anonymity, and never known a life without money or cameras putting her to bed.

And so, after spending her formative years basking in the blinding spotlight, it’s perhaps no shock her world view – her sense of reality – will never mirror ours.

In an interview with V magazine, Jenner is making headlines for posing nude (Shock, horror, women’s bodies etc). Because what makes a better, more worthy news cycle than a nude Kardashian? But maybe it should be the words – not the images – garnering the most attention.

Because Kylie’s quotes paint a picture of a life of fame that has more trappings than winnings.

“I have a guy that follows me”

When discussing the photoshoot, which was livestreamed via SHOWstudio, Jenner was talking about the concept of being watched and being followed, before launching into what can be considered nothing more than an awkwardly clunky joke that just wasn’t very funny.

“I do have a guy that follows me all the time. I just never show anyone the footage,” she says, laughing. “Maybe one day.”

She has… a stalker? That she won’t tell anyone about? That doesn’t sound ok.

Sanity for sanity

Jenner admits a tattoo reading Sanity that lies just above her hipbone serves to do just that: keep her sane.

“There was a time when I got [that tattoo] that I felt a little bit like I was going insane. Or, I was going to,” she hastens to add, careful not to draw any parallels to the trajectory of a star like Winehouse. “I thought about it for a while. I just like the word ‘Sanity’—just stay sane through it all. A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me.”