Is this the Met Gala Instagram post Kylie Jenner shouldn't have shared?

Less than a week on from Kim Kardashian West confirming to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that social media played a part in her November robbery, the reality star’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner has posted a Snapchat video of herself wearing multiple diamond rings.

Sharing the video from within the 2017 Met Gala on Monday night, the 19-year-old showed off three diamond rings on her left hand and wrote on the Snap, “Nude Diamonds.”

kylie jenner met gala
Kylie Jenner's diamond ring Snapchat from inside the 2017 Met Gala. Source: Snapchat.

Last year, Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint within her Paris apartment and robbed of approximately AU $14 million worth of jewellery.

According to the 36-year-old, "meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, they [the robbers] had been following me for two years."

Then in March of this year, $265,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home while she was out. A number of the stolen items had previously been shown on her social media accounts.

Listen: The Mamamia Out Loud team dissect's the public reaction to Kim's robbery. (Post continues after audio.)

In a reasonable and safe world, like all women, the Jenners and Kardashians should be completely free to wear what they want when they want. Just as they should be able to keep possessions inside of their homes without fear of theft.

More importantly, they should be entitled to feel safe to sleep in their beds without masked intruders entering the premises and stealing things that are not theirs - teams of security nearby or otherwise. (Post continues after gallery.)

But sadly, for now, at least, the reality is that criminals appear to be targeting wealthy celebrities and their jewellery collections.

And with two of her immediate family members having already been hit within the past six months alone, it's hard to understand why Kylie Jenner wanted to post the Snap that she did.

