Ready for a “low-key hard” challenge?

Recently, Kylie Jenner‘s been giving us glimpses into her face sans makeup on Snapchat. Yesterday, she did the opposite by demonstrating her entire makeup routine in a series of snaps. Fifty seven of them, to be precise.

However, there was no professional makeup set up or glam squad in sight — just Jenner, a mirror and her (enviable) makeup bag creating her “everyday” makeup look.

Fifteen-something products, 22 steps and eyebrow baking aside, it’s actually quite doable. Not to mention it’s packed with some clever tips Jenner’s picked up courtesy of the swag of celeb makeup artists who have painted her face.

Here are the three tricks we learned from King Kylie.

1. How to avoid cakey foundation.

When you’re layering primer, liquid foundation, creamy concealer and powder, things can quickly get cake-y… and not the good kind.

To avoid this, Jenner swears by a trick Kardashian favourite Mario Dedivanovic taught her.

“Mario taught me to get your beauty blender a little extra wet to set your powder,” she said.

This gives it extra blendability and prevents the product from simply sitting on top of your concealer.

“I’ve been teaching this for years but for those who have not this tip is for setting the under eye area only,” Dedivanovic added on Instagram.

“Wet the beauty blender then squeeze it out well, then set the under eyes with your loose powder. It goes on more natural and even.”