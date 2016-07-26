Kylie Jenner's latest makeup release has nothing to do with lips.

After sending the beauty world into a frenzy with her Lip Kits, Kylie Jenner has announced she’s expanding her cosmetics range.

Her latest product has nothing to do with lips. And no, it’s not Kontouring – but nice guess.

Say hello to ‘Kyshadow’. (Yes, that’s Kardashian for ‘eyeshadow’.)

Jenner made the announcement on Snapchat and Instagram, revealing that she’s been working on the project for months.

The first Kyshadow release is ‘The Bronze Palette’, featuring nine shades ranging from from peaches and golds to charcoal black in a mix of matte and satin-finish shades.

The colours are designed to be used together to create a complete eye makeup look.