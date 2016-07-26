Kylie Jenner's latest makeup release has nothing to do with lips.

After sending the beauty world into a frenzy with her Lip Kits, Kylie Jenner has announced she’s expanding her cosmetics range.
Her latest product has nothing to do with lips. And no, it’s not Kontouring – but nice guess.
Say hello to ‘Kyshadow’. (Yes, that’s Kardashian for ‘eyeshadow’.)
Yay!!!!! Months in the making and i’m so happy my #KYSHADOW is finally here!!! Wow. Thank you to everyone for supporting me throughout my journey. One step closer to my dreams of having a full cosmetic line and YOU are the reason. Go to TheKylieJenner.com to watch an introduction to my Bronze Palette and an exclusive makeup tutorial by @makeupbyariel using the #kyshadows. Also check out my snapchat to watch me show you how I use my palette. ….and want to know when I’m launching? Stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics Instagram! It’s sooner than you think! ;)
Jenner made the announcement on Snapchat and Instagram, revealing that she’s been working on the project for months.
The first Kyshadow release is ‘The Bronze Palette’, featuring nine shades ranging from from peaches and golds to charcoal black in a mix of matte and satin-finish shades.
The colours are designed to be used together to create a complete eye makeup look.