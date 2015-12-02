The Kylie Jenner Interview photoshoot: Let's break it down.

Kylie Jenner as wheelchair-bound sex doll. What could go wrong?

Of all the Jenner/Kardashians, Kylie Jenner is the one who gets the most column inches.

Let’s just consider that.

Kim Kardashian is pregnant to Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian’s former/current husband just came out of a coma, and Kendall Jenner is a freakin’ supermodel. That’s rather an achievement for a girl who’s done little more than be born and then wear clothing.

The 18-year-old must feel the pressure to define herself from her sisters. And whatever she does seems to be working. It’s Kylie who people talk about the most.

This latest photoshoot, for Interview magazine’s Art Issue, is ticking all the Kylie Jenner boxes: it looks kind of porny and it’s creating a huge media kerfuffle.

So what’s the deal with Kylie Jenner’s Interview magazine shoot? Let’s break it down.

SEX DOLL: Jenner’s been made to look like a doll. Her huge pouting lips look more unnatural than ever and she stares dead-eyed. Is she supposed to look like a sex doll?

“It’s deeply disturbing,” Emily Smith Beitiks, associate director of the Paul K. Longmore Institute of Disability, told CNN. “People with disabilities are already seen as powerless, and this just reinforces that. I think she’s literally being objectified to look like a sex doll, and this wheelchair is an added element of passivity they’re adding on.”

BONDAGE: Kylie Jenner is wearing chokers, latex and corsets. Added to the poses and the wheelchair, it’s highlighting her extreme passivity.

NO PANTS: Because Kardashians don’t need pants.

ABLEISM: In several of the pictures, Kylie Jenner is posed in a gold wheelchair. Critics are saying it’s ableist — which is to discriminate against people with disabilities in favour of those with able bodies. Why is she in a wheelchair? Is it insulting?

Interview magazine issued a statement saying the shoot explores “positions of power and control and exploring [Jenner’s] image as an object of vast media scrutiny.”

“Our intention was to create a powerful set of pictures that get people thinking about image and creative expression, including the set with the wheelchair. But our intention was certainly not to offend anyone.”