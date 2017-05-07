Kylie Jenner just showed her fans what her natural hair looks like.

Kylie Jenner is a bit of a hair chameleon – she’s always pimping out her locks with coloured wigs and shiny extensions.

This year she even donned a highlighter-yellow wig for Coachella, and she’s known for experimenting with looks that us mere mortals can’t even imagine pulling off.

So it's easy to forget that underneath all that glamour - she has normal, natural hair - and that it doesn't always do what she wants it to do.

This week Kylie gave us a rare glimpse into her natural hair colour on Snapchat. She posted an image of her natural hair pulled into a bun, writing: "My hair is so crazy".

In a Snapchat video last year, Kylie told her fans that dying her hair all the time had "destroyed" her natural hair colour.