fashion

Kylie Jenner has taken the 'birthday suit' concept quite literally.

So, what did YOU wear to your 19th birthday party?

From memory, mine involved a complex network of Supré bodycon boobtubes/skirts, white pointy kitten heels, and a hefty spritz of Britney Spears’ Fantasy.

Well, Kylie Jenner has taken her 19th birthday outfit to some serious next level action by showing up in, well, her birthday suit.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The sheer lace Balmain jumpsuit defied all gravity (and broke just about every fashion rule in the book) with its neck-to-ankle covering, that somehow still managed to cover not much at all.

I mean, she did wear it with a belt. A very nice belt. But uh, yeah – that was pretty much all that stood between Kylie and that spray-on jumpsuit.  

Or was it? What actually do you wear underneath something like this, apart from a large amount of confidence?

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie was on her way to Nice Guy restaurant and bar in Hollywood to join her family for dinner.

(BTW: If you love Kylie’s Balmain jumpsuit?, you can pick one up yourself for a cool $2,715 on Luisaviaroma here.)

#kyliejenner

A photo posted by @baddest.styles on

ADVERTISEMENT

The other Kardashian/Jenner clan turned up in matching black ensembles, with Khloé rocking out with pink cornrows, and Kourtney looking glam in a black leather minidress.

Actually, everyone wore black except for Kim, who wore a white and cream mini, because, ya know ~Kim~.  

  Which Sisters Outfit of last night is your favorite?!? ✖️ Comment down below!! ????????   A photo posted by @khloekdoll on

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian celebration without a photobooth, would it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie is set to turn the big 1 – 9 in a few weeks, so this was just a bit of pre-birthday hype before the real celebrations kick off. And considering Kylie received a white ferrari from Tyga for her 18th, we can only imagine what is in store after a year together as a couple. Here’s Tyga showing profound appreciation for Kylie’s sartorial choices:  

Oh, and for all those SnapChatters out there: yes, that’s KyShadow Bronze Palette on Kylie’s eyelids.

…I don’t know if I hate that I know that; or am really, really impressed.

Check out more from Kylie Jenner. (Post continues after gallery.)

Kylie Jenner on Instagram
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram:
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram:
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram:
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???