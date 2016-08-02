Kylie Jenner has taken the 'birthday suit' concept quite literally.

So, what did YOU wear to your 19th birthday party?

From memory, mine involved a complex network of Supré bodycon boobtubes/skirts, white pointy kitten heels, and a hefty spritz of Britney Spears’ Fantasy.

Well, Kylie Jenner has taken her 19th birthday outfit to some serious next level action by showing up in, well, her birthday suit.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 1, 2016 at 7:17am PDT

The sheer lace Balmain jumpsuit defied all gravity (and broke just about every fashion rule in the book) with its neck-to-ankle covering, that somehow still managed to cover not much at all.

I mean, she did wear it with a belt. A very nice belt. But uh, yeah – that was pretty much all that stood between Kylie and that spray-on jumpsuit.

Or was it? What actually do you wear underneath something like this, apart from a large amount of confidence?