Kylie Jenner has taken the 'birthday suit' concept quite literally.

So, what did YOU wear to your 19th birthday party?
From memory, mine involved a complex network of Supré bodycon boobtubes/skirts, white pointy kitten heels, and a hefty spritz of Britney Spears’ Fantasy.
Well, Kylie Jenner has taken her 19th birthday outfit to some serious next level action by showing up in, well, her birthday suit.
The sheer lace Balmain jumpsuit defied all gravity (and broke just about every fashion rule in the book) with its neck-to-ankle covering, that somehow still managed to cover not much at all.
I mean, she did wear it with a belt. A very nice belt. But uh, yeah – that was pretty much all that stood between Kylie and that spray-on jumpsuit.
Or was it? What actually do you wear underneath something like this, apart from a large amount of confidence?