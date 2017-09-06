TV host Kylie Gillies shares skin cancer warning after finding dangerous spot on her face.

Television presenter Kylie Gillies is “begging people not to wait” after receiving treatment for a sun spot on her face, which could have become cancerous.

The 50-year-old co-host of Channel 7’s The Morning Show said she first noticed the Actinic Keratosis on her face 18 months before seeking help but “ignored it” because she was frightened of what the treatment would entail.

Telling her Instagram followers she was “stupid”, she shared a split image of the spot before, and during, treatment.

There was no reason to be scared, she told followers, what’s really scary is to wait.

“I’m sharing these ugly pics so that you know you DON’T necessarily have to get these sunspots ‘burnt’ off,” she wrote.

“My treatment was a cream; a kind of ‘chemo’ cream. If ignored, these spots can turn cancerous so I beg you not to wait..like I did.”

Five weeks after finishing the course with the cream, and Gillies’ skin is back to normal.

“There’s not even a mark,” she wrote. “Obviously I’m no expert..just a TV chick..but it’s worth asking the question of your doctor.”

