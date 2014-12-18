Kylie Gillies' boy is all grown up in this adorable photo.

It happens so fast.

Kylie Gillies’ son Gus graduated primary school yesterday and like any proud parent, the Morning Show host shared a sweet picture of the milestone moment.

She took to Instagram to share a split image of herself and Gus in a similar, smiling, pose, six years apart.

"2008...and today. Gus' first day at 'big school'. And his last day at Primary. The big one looks a bit more confident... Where do the years go? Each day is such a gift isn't it?" she captioned the picture.

Kylie goes from kneeling with her small son to standing arm-in-arm in the two different photos, so it's clear Gus has done some growing up. But 47-year-old Kylie looks almost the same. And gorgeous, might we add.

It was a beautiful moment for Kylie who just days earlier broke the news of the Sydney siege from Seven's Martin Place studios. Kyle and co-host Larry Emdur were listening to a live performance by X Factor winner Marlisa Punzalan when they were interrupted by police officers in the plaza behind them.

The TV presenter also shared a picture of Gus' before his Year 6 formal last week, echoing the bittersweet thoughts of all parents as they watch their little ones grow up.

"Gus. All grown up. We're so happy. And a little bit sad. Tonight is Year 6 Formal. A big hug to my dear friend Peter Morrissey for his tiny suit. @petermorrissey_And to the gorgeous @natshehatastyling & @brookie919 & Chloe for being Gus' style angels xx ."

Credit to Kylie for not bawling her eyes out in these photos!

For more pictures of Kylie and her family

Kylie and Gus.

Kylie's husband Tony with the boys Archie and Gus.

Kylie and Archie.

The Gillies family.

Kylie Gillies

Kylie and Gus.

Kylie with Gus and Archie.

Gus and Archie.

Kylie and husband Tony.

Gus and Archie on halloween.

Kylie with Gus and Archie.

Gus and Archie.

Kylie and Gus

Kylie and Gus.

