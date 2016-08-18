Adelaide mum Kylie Anne Hie admits to causing the crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter.

Adelaide mum Kylie Anne Hie has admitted to being high on methamphetamines when she crashed her car and killed her four-year-old daughter.

The pair, who were driving home from a funeral in November 2013, were travelling in Hie’s white Toyota van when the 34-year-old attempted to overtake a 40 tonne semi-trailer on the South Eastern Freeway.

Within moments, the two vehicles had collided, with Hie’s daughter, Charlotte May-Grace, dying at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital shortly after the crash.

Hie's vehicle following the crash in 2013. Source: Channel 9 News.

Police have claimed Charlotte was sitting in a car seat that had not been properly restrained in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Despite testing positive for methamphetamine following the accident, Hie had long denied being under the influence of drugs, claiming she had suffered a seizure at the time of the accident instead.