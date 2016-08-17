Kyle Sandilands takes a dig at Jackie O during Blake Lively's appearance on their radio show.

KIIS FM’s Jackie O has once again been weight shamed live on air. By her co-host.

This time, Kyle Sandilands mocked her for failing to lose weight after giving birth to daughter Kitty five years ago.

During an interview with actress Blake Lively, 28, to promote her new film The Shallows, Jackie explained that a group of her and her colleagues had started a weight-loss club.

“We’ve got a ‘fat club’ going on where we’re all trying to lose weight for the next eight weeks,” Jackie said.

“As a member of the ‘fat club’ myself, have you got any advice that you can offer on losing weight quite fast?”

Lively said she maintained a balanced diet but cut out gluten and soy, so that she was no longer eating any processed foods.

A photo posted by Jackie O (@jackieo_official) on Jun 28, 2016 at 4:32am PDT

That’s when Sandilands jumped in, telling his co-host, “Jackie, I think you’re asking the wrong family for advice, like you’ve really set the bar high for yourself.”

Lively then revealed she was in shape to begin filming eight months after giving birth to one-year-old daughter James.

“Eight months! Jackie’s on five years,” Sandilands exclaimed.