Krystle Monk was just two weeks shy of her 20th birthday when she was allegedly murdered.

The 19-year-old was a "loving, kind and caring soul" according to her family, a woman who had countless aspirations in life and was "always thriving to do more".

She worked hard in her role as a barrister and kitchen hand. She had a dog who she adored. And she was deeply loved by her family and friends.

But on February 4, 2023, she was found unconscious at an Ipswich home in Queensland, around 9.30pm. She was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she died on the evening of February 5.

She was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Watch women and violence: the hidden numbers. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Police allege Michael Kurt Pringle, 21, murdered Krystle. Investigators have not disclosed what happened to Krystle, what injuries she suffered or how they were inflicted.