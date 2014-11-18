For seven years this couple tried to have a baby. She found out she was pregnant the eve of his funeral.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

For seven years Kristy Kirchner and her husband Royce have been trying to conceive a baby.

Their struggle with IVF has been filmed, documented and followed on their YouTube Channel.

For three years the QLD couple saved to be able to afford the expense of IVF.

And throughout it all Kristy shared her joys, her disappointments and her desperation on social media.

Her husband Royce the shy “man of her dreams” a reluctant star in her YouTube channel.

Last month her life took a path no one could have predicted.

In an unbelievable twist of fate Kristy finally found out she was pregnant. Five days after their first cycle of IVF the test she had been waiting for was successful.

But her husband Royce – her side kick and best friend was not there to share the joy.

It was the night before his funeral.

Royce had died in a car accident on October 8th just ten minutes away from their Mount Archer home in Central Queensland, his car twisted around a tree killing him instantly.

Kristy usually bubbly and buoyant announced the news to her followers. She wrote “This is the hardest video I have ever had to make.”

“I’m pregnant, but this is not how I was supposed to be telling this story” she tearfully told her YouTube viewers.

Kristy was devastated; her world had turned upside down. But she knew she had to survive for her unborn baby she calls Pacey.

“Right now this baby… My dream and Royce’s dream is my reason for living,”

A Current Affair spoke to Kristy about the moment she announced she was pregnant.

It was at her husband’s funeral.

“At the funeral I debated whether I was going to announce it in Royce’s eulogy,” she said.

“And it was really difficult but I decided to do that because Royce was right next to me in the casket. This was the last time I could announce to the world with my husband that we were pregnant.”

In an unbelievable blow Kirsty soon realised that life without her husband was going to be even tougher than she thought as bills began piling up.