9-year-old Kristina is being touted as "the most beautiful girl in the world".

There are dozens of headlines around today talking about a model dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world”.

They’re not talking about a Victoria’s Secret Model, Angelina Jolie or Megan Gale.

Instead, they’re referring to a pre-pubescent Russian child called Kristina Pimenova — who, at nine years old, is already raking in serious money as a supermodel.

Kristina has already graced the cover of Vogue Bambini and walked the catwalk for several designers, and she has more than two million followers on Facebook.

She also has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram — and her very own YouTube channel featuring a video slideshow of her photos from toddler age onwards.

Image via @kristinapimenova2005