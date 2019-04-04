Kristin Fisher is the queen of brows, but here's why she wants you to get a lash lift.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s beauty podcast, You Beauty.

For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Kristin Fisher’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Kristin Fisher is the founder and CEO of Kristin Fisher Eyebrows. A beauty therapist by trade, the Sydney-based entrepreneur has built a cult following with her tailor-made eye services performed out of her millennial pink dream of a salon in Double Bay.

From humble beginnings waxing eyebrows in a tiny studio, Kristin now owns and runs arguably the east coast’s most-exclusive eyebrow salon, Kristin Fisher Eyebrows, grooming and microblading the brows of celebrities and influencers including actress Pia Miller, fashion blogger Nadia Fairfax, and Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journalist Leigh Campbell.