They’re the Hollywood couple that’s just too cute for words. And now Christmas has come early as they welcomed baby number two on Friday.

Frozen‘s Kristen Bell, 34, and Dax Shepard, 39, were both proud to announce the birth of their second daughter via Twitter.

And the name? After revealing in June that she was expecting, Kristen also said that she and hubbie were stuck when it came to choosing a name. But we think the one they went with is adorable…

Kristen also posted this beautiful picture…

Daddy Dax also tweeted the happy news, along with the hashtag #christmascameearly. “Delta Bell Shepard is here,” he wrote. “She doesn’t look like either Kristen or me, but we’re gonna keep her anyway.”

The 39-year-old Parenthood star, ever the jokster, recently joked to Ellen De Generes about building a circus.

“Eventually, we want to get in a band and tour the country,” he said.

The couple already have a daughter together named Lincoln – now 21 months old. We wish them all the best as their family grows.