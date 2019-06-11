A year ago, Kristie Mercer's life fell apart. It was the push she needed to pursue her dream.

From sitting behind a microphone in a studio to standing behind one in front of four comically large, spinning chairs seating some of the most famous people in the world on The Voice, life for former The Thinkergirls host Kristie Mercer looks pretty different to how it did a year ago.
And while it hasn’t been exactly easy to plunge herself into the unknown – resurrecting a singing career after not performing in public for 10 years – she says she wouldn’t have it any other way.
View this post on Instagram
Sozzy to errybody that was tuned in patiently to @thevoiceau on Sunday waiting to see my mug. People were all like “bro where were you I held in my wee for an hour not wanting to miss you sing” ???????? Sawwy! . . . I can confirm THIS SUNDAY NIGHT FROM 7PM on @channel9 you’ll see me sing to the back of four oversized spiny chairs in hope of turning one around. . . . But if I’m honest, whether I turn one or zero chairs – I feel like I’ve already won just having the confidence to stand up on that stage. As wanky as it sounds, it’s been a hashtag journey to even put myself and my ability out into the world after 10 years of not singing in public. So if you’re not washing your hair THIS SUNDAY, tune in and see baby gurl give it a red hot crack. . . . (Now lets enjoy the promo that my mate put in mega slow-mo to catch my half a second appearance blowing a kiss LOL)
Speaking to Mamamia, Kristie’s story is one which proves that sometimes, having your life suddenly, and viciously, shaken up to the point where it’s almost unrecognisable is exactly the push you need.
Especially, she says, as a woman in your late 20s, when you’re expected by society to have your sh*t as close to being together as possible.
Watch Kristie’s blind audition on The Voice below. Post continues after.