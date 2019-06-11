A year ago, Kristie Mercer's life fell apart. It was the push she needed to pursue her dream.

Navigating a breakup, being brutally axed from her KIIS FM night slot, and the decision to end her podcast The Thinkergirls with co-host Stacey June in March this year, 29-year-old Kristie says having her slate (involuntarily, in some cases) wiped clean was a blessing in disguise.

“A year ago, there were so many elements of my life that changed. Our radio contract wasn’t renewed, I went through a breakup of a nine year a relationship… I moved house, and there were a few times I looked around and thought ‘this isn’t my life, this isn’t how things were supposed to go’,” she explains of her ‘plan’ suddenly being thrown upside down.

“At the time you’re like ‘bloody hell what other things can fall away’ and you feel like you’re losing this sense of identity you’ve built up over the past 10 years of your life, but I look back at that now and that was a really beautiful way to kind of reset.”

Resetting, in Kristie’s case, took admitting there was a dream she’d been pushing away that she no longer wanted to hide – the pursuit of a career in music.

“I was kind of forced to look around and think ‘OK well what direction do I want to go in, what actually makes me happy,’ and I kept going back to music.”

She describes her passion for singing as a “secret side” she had little confidence in revealing until now.

Because while working in a career which saw her interview several musicians, Kristie says it became easier to separate herself from her dream for fear of failure.

So when she made it to her first blind auditions for The Voice, she felt just making that stage was a win.

“It’s weird being in radio constantly speaking to artists about their music and wanting to say ‘yeah I used to sing’, but it kinda opens you up to people questioning what you’re like. For a long time I wasn’t willing to identify myself as a singer so it kind of felt easy to pretend… it was this other part of me that I kind of hid away for a long time.”

Last week, Kristie made it through the blind auditions with a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Nothin’ Breaks Like a Heart’, with both Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland turning their chairs around.

While she says having to choose between the two superstars “tortured her soul”, she felt she owed it to her younger self – a massive Destiny’s Child fan – to be under Kelly’s wing.

“It’s Kelly Rowland,” she says with a laugh.