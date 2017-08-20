"I fell to the ground." Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard dumped her early in their relationship.

In the wake of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ highly publicised split, loyal fans have turned both their attention and energy on their other favourite couples to ensure their love is, well, intact.

(What joy to be living through the relationship status of strangers.)

Alas, the spotlight has enveloped Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard since the split, becoming the champions of Hollywood marriage.

However, this week, Bell admitted to Popsugar she and husband Shepard actually broke up in a period before their relationship became serious.

"We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people," Bell said, of the time they began dating nearly 10 years ago.

"He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place."

However, she said, it took him no more than four days to realise his mistake.

"He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," she continued. "But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."

And there you have it: a relationship you have no stake in, but have equal parts faith in, is still in tact.

You can go back to your real hobbies now.