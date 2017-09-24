Kris Jenner cryptically responds to reports Kylie is pregnant.

Kris Jenner has spoken for the first time regarding reports her youngest daughter, Kylie, is pregnant.

In an interview with The Cut at Milan Fashion Week, Jenner did not confirm or deny the rumours, instead vaguely touching on the fact rumour is, well, rumour.

“I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening,” she told the website.

Everything you’ve ever needed to know about Life of Kylie. Post continues after audio.



When pressed on whether she knew the rumour would break, she was equally evasive.

“Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

It comes just a day after TMZ reported the youngest Jenner is pregnant, due in February, to her boyfriend of a few months Travis Scott.