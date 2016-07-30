There are many good reasons to follow the Kon Karapanagiotidis on Twitter.

For starters, the founder and CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) offers important commentary on a broad range of social issues from our treatment of people seeking asylum and Indigenous Australians to gender inequality and domestic violence.

He’s also somewhat of a culinary whiz — just check out this blood orange, watercress and goat’s cheese salad he made yesterday:

I just made a blood orange, watercress, blossom water goats cheese salad. ❤ ️if want recipe. pic.twitter.com/KdYxXoDawj — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

Seriously. Yum.

Happily, Kon also makes a habit of posting the recipes for his delicious meals on his Twitter account and most will take you less than 15 minutes.

Dinner in less than 140 characters? Yes please!

We just loved the look of them so much we wanted to put them all in one place to refer back to later.

Here’s some of our favourites, so far:

1. Blood orange, watercress and goat’s cheese salad.

#Recipe: tear watercress leaves as base add dates, quartered blood oranges, goats cheese, orange blossom water, figs pic.twitter.com/0YXOxoCaQN — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

2. Pomegranate, fennel, walnut salad dressed with watercress olive oil.

Next for dinner I made pomegranate, fennel, walnut salad dressed with watercress olive oil. ❤️if anyone wants recipe pic.twitter.com/SVresIzkN7 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

Here's recipe in 3 tweets. Step 1 make dressing by placing stalks of watercress in olive oil, with honey/garlic. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/AdcSPluQFE — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

Next toss together slices of fennel, diced Apple, dried figs, walnuts, pomegranate seeds and Danish blue feta 2/3. pic.twitter.com/oCVKj8TBU6 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

Finally pour watercress EV olive oil over salad, sea salt, more Danish blue cheese & garden flowers for colour 3/3. pic.twitter.com/a7WErXHbEN — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

3. Simple Syrian haloumi and watercress salad.

Next beautiful simple Syrian salad in 3 mins. Bed of fresh watercress cover with handful of shredded haloumi & lemon pic.twitter.com/8lnN5Pf4lG — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

4. Extra delish-looking fried mushrooms.

Takes 5 mins. I fried garlic in olive oil, added mushrooms, sea salt/pepper fried & slowly add Sherry Wine Vinegar. pic.twitter.com/7GrQjXhUnJ — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

5. Battered feta.

Just let that one sink in. Battered. Feta.

I've just made deep fried battered #Greek feta and it's as decadent and gluttonous as I had hoped. pic.twitter.com/XbhQ2CBQUg — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 27, 2016

Recipe – cube feta, roll in SR Flour. Then mix 100ml ice water/250g SRF/2eggs together. Dip feta in mix. Deep fry???? pic.twitter.com/quppENdAem — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 27, 2016

Stop it. (Don’t stop it.)

6. 10-minute greek feta corn fritters.

Took 10 mins. Greek Feta Corn Fritters. I mixed 2 cans corn, feta, breadcrumbs, little SR flour, 3 eggs. Spoon. Fry. pic.twitter.com/8VtLWBLk2A — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

7. This dip.

Yum dip! I blended sweet potato/carrots I had boiled with tahini, fresh fenugreek, garlic & little water. Olive oil. pic.twitter.com/Jb4jwYyhEz — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 27, 2016

8. Roast fennel rings with pomegranate.

Last 1 I promise. Final dinner dish – roast fennel rings in olive oil -> then pour tahini, feta, sumac, cranberries. pic.twitter.com/2rxPZPeqtG — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 28, 2016

9. Turkish pumpkin and onions.

Olive oil pan, cover with thin slices of pumpkin. Add red onions tossed in Biber Salcasi/flour/olive oil. Bake. Feta pic.twitter.com/I7VWXTmahX — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 27, 2016

10. Harissa broccoli with walnuts.

Spicy Harissa Broccoli. Fry garlic/diced onions/grated lemon rind-add broccoli & 2tbsp Harissa, fry. Add walnuts. pic.twitter.com/OQqZ6s77Tc — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 27, 2016

11. Persian feta oyster mushrooms.

Last one. I carved out bed in 1/2 Oyster Mushrooms, filled with Persian feta/ olive oil. Grilled. Pomegranate seeds. pic.twitter.com/Tyb1xwEWOm — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 26, 2016

Tip – when making these Persian feta oyster mushrooms gently cut them criss cross to make scooping out middle easy. pic.twitter.com/cQCXPuoGMf — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 26, 2016

12. Handmade hilopites (Greek pasta):

#Recipe for #Hilopites: 3 cups good plain flour sift with a tsp salt, create well, crack 5 eggs in, gently mix 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Q22zjeOn5n — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 26, 2016

Next gently knead into dough/wrap in glad wrap to settle for 30 mins. Then cut small pieces & roll out till thin 2/3 pic.twitter.com/1bGCQw3zGO — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 26, 2016

Once as thin as can get using hand as ruler slice thin long slices of pasta. Cook till al dente. Then toss in 3/4 pic.twitter.com/ZdnvmSSDvz — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 26, 2016

In mitzitra (Greek Parmesan) pour half cup hot olive oil over, more mitzitra then sage, butter, lemon sauce 2 finish pic.twitter.com/nvoWZlNthf — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 26, 2016

13. Pasta with broad beans and peas.

Takes 10 mins

Boil fresh fettuccine

Boil frozen broad beans/peas then toss with lemon + rind, oregano, pasta water pic.twitter.com/WLbo4IPe3k — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 23, 2016

14. And finally, lemon feta potatoes.

Takes 15 min

Par boil 1/2 baby spuds

Deep fry till gold

Dress with fresh tarragon, feta, lemon, sea salt & oregano pic.twitter.com/Qpgn9VnwyS — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 23, 2016

Thanks Kon!

You can follow Kon on Twitter here and find out more about the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre here.