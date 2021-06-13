9 suspicious deaths and 'the iron grip of a mafia family': The mystery of ‘Death Island’.

This post deals with sexual assault, violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



There are a few things the holiday island of Koh Tao in southern Thailand is famous for.

A popular attraction for luxury tourists, their crystal-clear and blinding-blue water is world-renowned for scuba diving, boasting its vast and vibrant marine life. There are about half a million tourists that enjoy the exquisite sight each year (in the pre-pandemic years).

But in the past decade, the small island has gained a more menacing and mysterious reputation.

Amid the backdrop of postcard-worthy beaches, Koh Tao has been the crime scene of several mysterious deaths since 2014. Now, it is infamously known as "Death Island".

About half a million tourists visit Koh Tao each year. Image: Getty.

Earlier this month, two more tourists were added to the suspicious tourist death toll.

Ratish Sachathamakul, 34, was on holiday with his parents when he found their bodies on June 4, 2021.

The day the family-of-three checked in to the exclusive Jamahkiri Resort and Spa, Ratish went for a walk by himself whilst his parents went for a swim.