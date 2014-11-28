Best thing you'll see today: The pensive koala, sitting on the beach, contemplating life.

This pensive koala spotted chilling on the beach and contemplating life will pretty much make your day.

The curious marsupial was seen scrambling down from his gumtree home to take a leisurely walk along the coastline on Queensland’s Magnetic Island.

The video shows the koala sauntering towards the shore before sitting and taking in the view from the sand, apparently fascinated by the motion of the waves. The koala was in no hurry to leave the picturesque beach and was not bothered by his surprised audience.

The video was captured by ABC North Queensland’s Jamie Rule, who happened to be holidaying on the island with his family at the time.

James Cook University’s Professor Andrew Krockenberger and his team of researchers have been studying the koala population on the island for the past six years.

He told the ABC that they estimate there are more than 600 koalas in the area and that they were a healthy population.