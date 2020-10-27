The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 28.

With JobKeeper ending in March, and JobSeeker winding back, unemployment is expected to rise in the months ahead.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank seven per cent in the April-to-June quarter, putting Australia in its first recession in nearly 30 years.



QLD leaders to face off in election debate.

Queensland's economic recovery is set to be a core issue when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Deb Frecklington face off for the first time in an election debate.

The Labor and Liberal National Party leaders will share the stage at the Broncos Leagues Club in Brisbane on Wednesday just three days out from polling day.

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms Frecklington have crossed paths at least twice so far on the campaign, in Townsville and Mackay, but they will finally share the stage.

For the first time in an Australian election, two women are going head-to-head in the #QueenslandElection2020.



But sadly, neither Palaszczuk nor Frecklington are highlighting the needs and perspectives of women.@femint + @eliseinthewoods @Griffith_Uni:https://t.co/jIMZxY48h4 — The Conversation (@ConversationEDU) October 25, 2020

The economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession is set to be the primary topic, with the state border closure and crime prominent.

The Sky News/The Courier-Mail People's Forum will involve a crowd of undecided voters picked by News Corp Australia asking both leaders questions.

The government has promised to make an announcement on the borders by Friday. Queensland polling day is on Saturday.

Ten years' jail for violent attack on woman.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



An Adelaide man who subjected a woman to a violent attack, bashing her with a pedestal fan, punching her in the face and trying to saw off one of her fingers, has been jailed for more than 10 years.

In an appalling case of domestic violence, Christopher Elliott Moncrieff also repeatedly stabbed the woman in her legs and arms, wrapped a cord around her neck to drag her around and threatened to kill her.