The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 28.

Melbourne is officially open for business, with lines out the door at Kmart.
Melbourne's arduous 15-week COVID-19 lockdown is officially over, with businesses able to reopen and families reunite.
Restaurants, cafes, pubs and retail stores could throw open their doors from 11.59pm on Tuesday, with some wasting no time getting back to business.
Angus & Bon in Melbourne's southeast was one of the first restaurants to welcome back customers, serving patrons at the stroke of midnight.
Shoppers lined up to get into Kmart at the stroke of midnight, with Melbourne requiring customers to book online before going.
One shopper told 7News, "(I’ve been lining up) since 6pm. I’m so excited, I just don’t even know what to say."
