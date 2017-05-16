"Diary of a dish pig: My week as a kitchen hand."

Any terrible experience we have in life is fondly billed as ‘resilience-building’.

Getting locked out of your house arms you to face the world’s troubles; missing a train provides you with an opportunity to practise stress management; liking an ex’s four-week-old Instagram lets you preview the sensation of cardiac arrest.

For whatever reason, we like to put a positive-spin on the seemingly valueless.

I will argue the following, however:

The week I spent playing kitchen bitch in one of Sydney’s most punishingly gourmet (read: wanky) deli/butcher/food stores was without any redeeming qualities. Whatsoever.

There were none. Not one.

Here is a pie chart.

I know. I drew it myself. Thank you.

To say I was treated 'like dirt' would be unfair. On me.

We ignore dirt. Dirt harms no one.

I was treated like the wiggly worm inside the dirt - the one everyone is afraid to touch and when you do touch them they die because of the acids in your skin or something.

Then they're inevitably eaten by a bird.

The kitchen wasn't a regulation one.

It was a gourmet, French-run kitchen within an upmarket chicken shop/butcher/deli/food store. Not a restaurant. Four chefs, but they didn't all work at once.