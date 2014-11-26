10 ways kissing can improve your health.

So lean in like it’s your first kiss. Movie still via My Girl

We’ve all been through some shockers (inevitably with a seedy casino and several bottles of cheap wine thrown into the mix… sorry, what?) but no matter how gross that helicopter tongue felt at the time, it wont’ gross you out as much as this fact:

A recent study into this ‘adaptive courtship behaviour’ found that just 10 seconds of kissing results in the swapping of 80 BILLION bacteria between partners.

EIGHTY. BILLION.

But don't give up on making out just yet. After learning of this frightening fact, we decided to uncover some of kissing's more redemptive qualities.

1.Kissing gets you rich.

Well, at least that got your attention! But it's not how you'd think.

A recent study among German men has found that those who have a cheeky pash before work are more productive and earn more money. We're going to go right ahead and assume this applies to women too, so go ahead and spend a little time kissing in bed in the morning (that is, if you have someone in your bed) and you'll win the minutes back at work later.

2. Kissing is good for your teeth.

The saliva produced when kissing can also act as a mouth cleanser, washing away bad bacteria and improving overall oral hygiene. However, it's probably also worth noting that a kiss between two people with poor oral hygiene can have the opposite effect. Which is why you shouldn't put your mouth on a mouth that hasn't flossed.

Also, don't forget to look after your lips - these popular balms should do the trick:

Our favourite lip balms

Carmex

Burt's Bees

Ego Sunsense

3. Kissing is as good as jogging (sort of.)

Well, maybe not. Unless you're kissing non-stop for, like, years. However, a passionate kiss can burn between two and six calories a minute, depending on who you ask. But hey, any activity that burns calories, gets you closer to a loved one and doesn't involve a gym has just got to be a good thing.

7 reasons to ditch your pyjamas and sleep nude.

4. Kissing advances the cause of science.

The study of kissing is a serious field. These career-blessed individuals are called Philematologists.