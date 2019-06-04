-With AAP.

1. “I must clear something up.” The truck driver who witnessed the McLeod family car crash has spoken about what he saw.

A truck driver travelling behind Queensland mum Charmaine McLeod before her car smashed into another truck, killing her and her four children, has shared his perspective on the crash.

McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, died after their station wagon slammed into an oncoming truck south of Kingaroy on May 27.

Police initially believed the mum-of-four was trying to overtake a truck when her car slammed head-on into another, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

But according to the truck driver, who shared a comment on Facebook, McLeod had already passed him before the crash.

"I must clear something up that is unfair on this poor family," the driver wrote, news.com.au reported.

"This poor mother was not overtaking me, absolutely nothing in my witness statement suggests she was overtaking me. I was right behind her and although I won’t discuss anything I saw with anyone other than the detective in charge, I will not let this family think she overtook me dangerously. She did not. Fact."

"It’s just not right that the families who are going through hell will spend the rest of their lives thinking those kids died because their mother overtook dangerously.

"I can’t talk about the impact in front of me, but I can say she overtook me very safely. What happened in front of me few dozen metres later is up to the experts to determine."

Over the weekend, police said they were looking at whether the crash was a murder-suicide, after unconfirmed reports of a note believed to have been handwritten by McLeod was found approximately 200 metres away from the scene by investigators.