Victoria is introducing the 'Kinder Tick'. Here's what it means for parents.

It was word-of-mouth that steered me in the direction of our kindergarten, our health nurse telling me all about the standalone kinder operating nearby. My daughter was a tiny toddler at the time, but I remembered her recommendation when it was time for my girl to start her kinder journey.

As a part-time, work-from-home mum, the sessional schedule suited us. I could be there at pick-up time, then the rest of the day was ours to enjoy together.

Close friends of mine who had their daughter in day care already made the decision to enrol at a centre that incorporated the kinder component. With care provided either side of the kinder program, it was the flexibility they needed as full-time office employees.

While our daughters had a different kinder experience, both kinder programs were led by a qualified early childhood teacher and primed our kids for a hassle-free start to primary school.

But if this is your first child, and you do not already have the connection or are new to an area, it can be very tricky to know what to do or where to go. Now when looking for a kinder program for your child that suits your family’s needs, simply look for the Kinder Tick.

The Kinder Tick is being implemented by the Victorian Government to make it easier for families to find and easily identify a funded three and four-year-old kinder learning program they can count on.

What does the Kinder Tick mean?

When you see the Kinder Tick at a long day care or sessional, stand-alone kindergarten service, you can be confident:

the program will be led by a qualified teacher;

children will benefit from play-based learning;

the kindergarten program is funded and approved by the Victorian Government; and

the program complies with government guidelines and the National Quality Framework.

What is learning through play?

No matter where your child attends a kindergarten program, they’ll be learning through play with an early childhood teacher. Research shows that play-based learning is the best way to help young children learn, develop well and prepare for school (and that two years of kinder are better than one).

Learning about the world through play gives children the opportunity to use their imagination and practise important skills. It also helps their social and emotional development and wellbeing.

In a kindergarten program, children use play to build their language skills and learn about numbers and patterns. They also learn how to get along with others, share, listen and manage their emotions. Teachers and educators help children become curious, creative and confident.

Image: Supplied.