Victoria is introducing the 'Kinder Tick'. Here's what it means for parents.

The life of a parent is one of decisions. In the early days you’re choosing prams, cots and nappies, consumed by making sure you select the very best for baby. But they grow, and grow fast, and then you’re up to picking a kinder for your inquisitive little poppet (yes, it will happen that quickly).
Of course, only the best will do, but how do you choose? Until your child is already at kindergarten, you just don’t know which one will suit your child and family.
So, let me tell you about the Kinder Tick.
The Victorian Government is making this phase of our lives a little easier by developing a new kindergarten brand called the Kinder Tick, a clear identifier of Victorian Government-funded kindergarten programs in a “stand-alone” (sessional) kindergarten or long day care setting.
My son attends an excellent sessional kindergarten and it’s everything we had hoped for in a pre-school – a nurturing community kinder that will enable him to thrive at primary school next year. We knew we wanted to send him there because it was the kinder his big sister attended a couple of years back.