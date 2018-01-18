Beyonce and Jay-Z just bought Kim Kardashian's newborn the most extravagant baby present.

There are a few reasons you may have missed the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the proud parents of a brand new baby girl.

Firstly, Kim announced the news on her personal website, and not via her 106 million strong Instagram following. You know, the one that helped her make $10 million in a single day. Weird.

Secondly, without a name or that all-important first baby photo, the world had very little information to go on… so they instead focused on all the things we WEREN’T being told.

Like the fact that Kylie Jenner may or may not be a genuinely missing person. Either that or she was, in fact, Kim’s surrogate all along.

But, thankfully it seems at least two important people in Kimye’s life got the memo, and they sent a very, very extravagant gift to say congratulations.

LISTEN: PhD in Media Gossip Anne Helen Petersen speaks to Mia Freedman about what makes the ‘perfect’ celebrity pregnancy.

The Sun reports Beyoncé and Jay Z – who welcomed two new additions of their own last year – sent the third-time parents a Lorraine Schwartz diamond bracelet, valued at over AU$26,000, they had custom-made for the newborn girl.

The bracelet is also said to be engraved with the number ‘3’ to symbolise the number of children Kim and Kanye – who were married in 2014 – now share.

The gift appears to signal the end of a rift that started between Kanye and Jay Z - who once released an album together - in late 2016.