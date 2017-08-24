Warning: This post includes graphic details.

On Monday, a member of the public cycling on Copenhagen’s southern Amager island discovered a headless torso washed up on the shore.

Now, DNA tests and Danish police have confirmed it matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

The 30-year-old freelance writer was last seen alive on August 10 after she boarded inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine.

The vessel sank the next day, with only Madsen on board.

The inventor was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges and after initially claiming he had dropped the journalist back to shore several hours into their trip he revealed she had died on board and he had "buried her at sea".

The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known, but dried blood that matched with Wall was also found inside the submarine.

Copenhagen police revealed the arms and legs of the body had been "deliberately cut off" and the torso was attached to a piece of metal, "likely with the purpose to make it sink".