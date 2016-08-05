When The Hills reunion special aired on Wednesday, we were prepared to be enlightened. There was so much we were burning to know. What ever happened to Jason? Are Heidi and Spencer still into crystals and plastic surgery? Did Lauren realise how bad she was at her internship at Teen Vogue?

What we didn’t expect was to learn that Kim Kardashian almost appeared on The Hills. *GASPS*

Can you imagine? A little known LA socialite named Kim was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag, and we didn’t even know.

Check out what The Hills cast are doing now. Post continues after gallery.

Now, we have the deleted scene. And it is predictably glorious.

Kim, whose half-brother Brody Jenner featured heavily on the show, can be seen at Heidi and Spencer’s housewarming party. She chats to Heidi about compelling subjects like jellyfish and her upcoming appearance at the VMAs, and it all just seems so genuine and natural. “This is really cool, no way!” says Kim, in response to a truly enthralling conversation.

Fun fact: apparently Heidi and Spencer were “the only people in America who have jellyfish.”

It’s a little bit funny that Kim Kardashian was cut from the episode, given that she’s now the star of the world’s most popular reality show.

She just looks so keen for fame.