The most hotly-anticipated baby name since, well, North West, has been announced.

That’s right – reality star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West have finally revealed their newborn son’s name.

And it’s…ahem…unusual- as we expected.

The pair have named their second child Saint Robert West.

Betfair had previously announced that the names South, East and West had the best odds at 6/1.

Mid, Junior and Donda placed at 10/1, followed by Kim, Kanye and Rose at 14/1.

Kardashian gave birth to her son over the weekend, around three weeks early.

WATCH Kim Kardashian talk about Kanye and baby North. Post continues after the video...

Kim Kardashian announced her new son's name via her blog with the a post and four emojis.

She used the same blog soon after the birth, announcing his arrival saying: “Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning. Mother and son are doing well.”

Kardashain gave birth at LA’s exclusive Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The luxurious maternity suite comes with a hefty price tag of $4,000 a night, which includes “free dressing gowns, meal delivery and her own personal doula”.

The announcement followed a gruelling pregnancy for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has regularly spoken out about her discomfort and the drawbacks of being pregnant.

She also recently suffered from a sinus infection and the flu, and had to undergo a "painful" procedure known as an ECV to turn around her son, who was breech, earlier in December.

Congratulations again, Kim and Kanye.

What do you think of Kimye's choice of baby name?

