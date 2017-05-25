Never before seen pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding released.

Three years ago today, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

So what better way to celebrate three years of wedded bliss than by sharing never-before-seen pics of the wedding?

That's exactly what 36-year-old Kim has done, sharing 12 new behind-the-scenes snaps on her personal website.

"I can't believe it's been 3 years! For our wedding anniversary, I wanted to share some BTS pics of my dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci," Kim wrote alongside the snaps.

While us mere mortals probably couldn't get away with presenting our significant other with "pics of me getting fitted for a dress" as an anniversary gift, for a fashion lover like Kanye West, it's probably a dream come true.