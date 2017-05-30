Kim Kardashian was asked about her 'beef' with Taylor Swift. Shots were fired.

Swift responded, er, swiftly, saying that was not the case, claiming she had been unaware of the lyrics and had not approved anything.

Enter Kim Kardashian West, who, frustrated at the backlash her husband was receiving, released videos of Kanye West on the phone to Taylor Swift discussing the song via her Snapchat account.

In the videos, Swift can be heard telling West, "go with whatever line you think is better. It's obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."

On Sunday, a fan named Sam began his question to the social media mogul, "I have a question what about what was the best night of my life - when you exposed Taylor Swift on Snapchat. After you did that was it awkward between you and Kendall or Kendall and Taylor because Kendall was part of Taylor's squad at the time?"

(Swift's girl squad includes Selena Gomez, models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, actor Lena Dunham and countless other A-list ladies.)

Ever the composed public speaker, the mum-of-two simply replied, "I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don't think she was, yeah, so, I don't think it was awkward."

Shrugging, Cohen followed up Sam's question by asking Kardashian West if she has had any contact with the 1989 singer since that night.

Kardashian's response? A purse of the lips and a shake of the head to say no.

Oooffff, the shade of it all.