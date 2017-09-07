Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate. And sooner than we thought.

Just when you thought the third child news couldn’t get any better, celebrity royalty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate.

This comes the same week we’ve learned the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is pregnant for the third time and we have officially reached peak baby overjoy.

On Wednesday, entertainment news website TMZ reported Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest addition will be born via a surrogate in January.

This was backed up by celebrity news site People, which quoted a source saying: “The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate”.